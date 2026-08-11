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  • /SEBI reviews CAS trading activity, proposes easing debt maturity norms for issuers

SEBI reviews CAS trading activity, proposes easing debt maturity norms for issuers

The review follows heightened volatility witnessed after the implementation of CAS and concerns raised by market participants regarding the price discovery process during the final minutes of trading.

Published: Aug 11, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
SEBI reviews CAS trading activity, proposes easing debt maturity norms for issuers

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SEBI reviews CAS trading activity, proposes easing debt maturity norms for issuers
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