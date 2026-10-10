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SEBI revises regulations for calculation of settlement amount, introduces fast-track route

Under the Settlement Regulations, 2026, settlement terms will comprise the settlement amount, disgorgement of wrongful gains where applicable, and remedial and regulatory terms (previously called non‑monetary terms).

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
SEBI revises regulations for calculation of settlement amount, introduces fast-track route

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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