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SEBI shifts FPI registration fees from US dollar to rupee denomination

The changes will come into effect after six months, giving foreign investors and intermediaries adequate time to transition to the new system.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
SEBI shifts FPI registration fees from US dollar to rupee denomination
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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