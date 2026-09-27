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Sensex above 74,000, Nifty above 23,300 key for recovery momentum

The 30-share Sensex rose 315.20 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 73,895.74. During the day, the index touched an intra-day high of 73,968.05 and a low of 73,477.77, witnessing a swing of nearly 490 points. The recovery came a day after the Sensex slipped to its lowest level in more than three months.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 07:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
Sensex above 74,000, Nifty above 23,300 key for recovery momentum

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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