Sensex above 74,000, Nifty above 23,300 key for recovery momentum

The 30-share Sensex rose 315.20 points, or 0.43 per cent, to close at 73,895.74. During the day, the index touched an intra-day high of 73,968.05 and a low of 73,477.77, witnessing a swing of nearly 490 points. The recovery came a day after the Sensex slipped to its lowest level in more than three months.

Reported By IANS Published: Sep 27, 2026, 07:15 PM IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 07:15 PM IST join share