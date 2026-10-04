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  • /Sensex and Nifty closed lower for fourth session on Thursday; short-term recovery possible

Sensex and Nifty closed lower for fourth session on Thursday; short-term recovery possible

The bearish sentiment persisted throughout the week. The Sensex fell 1.52 per cent on Monday and continued to witness losses over the following sessions before dropping another 0.79 per cent on Thursday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Sensex and Nifty closed lower for fourth session on Thursday; short-term recovery possible

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex and Nifty closed lower for fourth session on Thursday; short-term recovery possible
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