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  • /Sensex climbs 274 points, Nifty ends above 24,300 as auto stocks lend support

Sensex climbs 274 points, Nifty ends above 24,300 as auto stocks lend support

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the 24,300–24,400 zone continues to remain the immediate and crucial resistance area.

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Sensex climbs 274 points, Nifty ends above 24,300 as auto stocks lend support

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