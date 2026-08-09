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Sensex could target 79,700, Nifty eyes 25,200, analysts expect

Analysts said the 78,800–79,000 zone will be the immediate resistance area to watch in the coming sessions.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
Sensex could target 79,700, Nifty eyes 25,200, analysts expect
Image Credit: Image credit: ANI

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex could target 79,700, Nifty eyes 25,200, analysts expect
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