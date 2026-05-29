Sensex crashes 1,092 points, Nifty tumbles 359 points amidst US-Iran uncertainty

New Delhi: Markets ended deep in the red on Friday due to heavy selling in the final hour of trade. In a highly volatile session the BSE Sensex closed crashed 1,092.06 points or 1.44 percent lower at 74,775.74. Nifty ended lower at 23,547.75, posting a drop of 359.40 points or 1.50 percent.

The BSE Sensex zoomed 76,220.02 during the day, however, late-hour wave of heavy selling dragged it to intra-day low of 74,589.11. Similarly, Nifty touched intra-day high of 24,002.80 before dropping to a low of 23,484.75.

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Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited said, "The market witnessed broad-based selling pressure following the IMDs monsoon forecasts to 90% of the long period average (LPA), raising concerns among investors. The prospect of deficient rainfall, coupled with the increasing likelihood of an El Niño weather pattern, has heightened fears of elevated food inflation in the coming months".

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However, the downside risk appears partially mitigated by the recent moderation in crude oil prices and bond yields.

"Additionally, global sentiment remains supported by expectations of a potential diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran, which has contributed to a rally in international markets. In the near term, investor attention is expected to shift toward key domestic triggers, particularly the upcoming RBI monetary policy decision and GDP data release, which will provide further insights into the inflation trajectory and overall economic momentum," Nair added.

Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said benchmark indices are set for range-bound trading next week as investors balance corporate earnings against fragile global cues.

"Some relief has emerged in global market sentiment after reports suggested a 60-day US-Iran ceasefire, raising hopes of easing geopolitical tensions and gradual normalisation of shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz. However, investors are expected to remain cautious as mixed signals from the ongoing negotiations and recurring geopolitical flare-ups continue to keep volatility elevated across global financial markets," he added.