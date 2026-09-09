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  • /Sensex crashes over 800 points as Brent crude hits $100 amid US-Iran tensions

Sensex crashes over 800 points as Brent crude hits $100 amid US-Iran tensions

The benchmark Sensex fell 813.35 points, or 1.08 per cent, to settle at 74,764.23, while the Nifty declined 203.60 points, or 0.86 per cent, to close at 23,431.50.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Sensex crashes over 800 points as Brent crude hits $100 amid US-Iran tensions

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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