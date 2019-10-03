close

Sensex down 200 points, markets dip on fresh trade concerns

The domestic indices traded in line with the Asian markets, which fell on fresh trade concerns after the US announced tariffs on products from the European Union.

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex trading nearly 200 points lower.

At 9.37 AM, the BSE Sensex was trading at 38,106.11, lower by 199.30 points or 0.52 per cent from the previous close of 38,305.41 points.

It had opened at 38,137.87, and so far it has touched an intra-day high of 38,192.48 and a low of 37,957.56 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,302.45 points, lower by 57.45 points or 0.51 per cent from its previous close.

