Sensex drops 141 points, Nifty slips amid weakness in banking stocks

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended in the red in a volatile trading session on Wednesday. Cautious investors pulled back from the market, driven by a significant weakness in banking and financial stocks. downturn was also largely led by escalating geopolitical tensions involving the US-Iran situation.

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Heavy selling pressure was seen in major financial counters. Key indices gave up earlier gains and close lower for the day. Sensex fell 141.90 points or 0.19 percent to close at 75,867.80. The 30-share index had opened on a positive note but lost momentum as the day progressed.

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The broader Nifty also closed lower, by falling 6.55 points or 0.03 percent at 23,907.15.Top losers on the Nifty were Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, HDFC Bank and HDFC Life Insurance.

On the gaining side, Power Grid Corporation of India, Eternal and NTPC rose more than 2 per cent each among Sensex constituents. Other notable gainers included Tata Steel, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki, Titan Company and Asian Paints.

Broader market segments showed resilience. Midcap and smallcap shares outperformed the benchmark indices to finish in positive territory. The Nifty Midcap index climbed 0.42 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index posted a modest gain of 0.15 percent.

Sector-wise, intense selling pressure dragged down the Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Private Bank indices, making them the session's worst laggards. Conversely, targeted buying interest provided a lift to the Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Auto indices, allowing them to buck the negative trend and close higher.