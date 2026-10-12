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  • /Sensex drops 548 points, Nifty slips below 22,400 as FMCG, PSU Bank stocks drag

Sensex drops 548 points, Nifty slips below 22,400 as FMCG, PSU Bank stocks drag

The Sensex declined 547.65 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 71,924.68. The Nifty fell 157.10 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 22,363.35.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Sensex drops 548 points, Nifty slips below 22,400 as FMCG, PSU Bank stocks drag

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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