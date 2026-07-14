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  • /Sensex drops over 560 points, Nifty slips below 24,100 amid West Asia tensions

Sensex drops over 560 points, Nifty slips below 24,100 amid West Asia tensions

The Sensex closed 561.46 points, or 0.72 per cent, lower at 77,054.94, while the Nifty slipped 159 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 24,052.05.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
Sensex drops over 560 points, Nifty slips below 24,100 amid West Asia tensions
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

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