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  • /Sensex ends flat, Nifty gains 0.23% as investors assess Fed Policy outcome

Sensex ends flat, Nifty gains 0.23% as investors assess Fed Policy outcome

The Sensex slipped 21.86 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 74,314.59, while the Nifty gained 53 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle at 23,270.60.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Sensex ends flat, Nifty gains 0.23% as investors assess Fed Policy outcome

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex ends flat, Nifty gains 0.23% as investors assess Fed Policy outcome
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