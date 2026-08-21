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  • /Sensex ends flat, Nifty gains marginally as oil surge, US-Iran tensions weigh

Sensex ends flat, Nifty gains marginally as oil surge, US-Iran tensions weigh

The Sensex gained just 3.11 points to settle at 77,540.83, while the Nifty edged up 20.15 points, or 0.08 per cent, to close at 24,252.00.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 04:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Sensex ends flat, Nifty gains marginally as oil surge, US-Iran tensions weigh

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex ends flat, Nifty gains marginally as oil surge, US-Iran tensions weigh
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