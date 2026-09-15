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  • /Sensex falls 778 points, Nifty drops 280 points amid broad market sell-off

Sensex falls 778 points, Nifty drops 280 points amid broad market sell-off

The Sensex declined 777.94 points, or 1.04 per cent, to settle at 74,003.82, while the Nifty dropped 279.50 points, or 1.19 per cent, to close at 23,118.60.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Sensex falls 778 points, Nifty drops 280 points amid broad market sell-off

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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