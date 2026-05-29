Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3051229https://zeenews.india.com/economy/sensex-jumps-352-points-as-investors-track-us-iran-ceasefire-developments-3051229.html
NewsBusinessEconomySensex jumps 352 points as investors track US-Iran ceasefire developments
SENSEX

Sensex jumps 352 points as investors track US-Iran ceasefire developments

The BSE Sensex jumped 352 points or 0.46 percent to touch an intraday high of 76,220 in early trade. Nifty traded higher by 100 points or 0.40 percent at 24,002.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 29, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex jumps 352 points as investors track US-Iran ceasefire developments

New Delhi: Stock markets traded marginally higher in morning trade on Friday amidst dissolution of the geopolitical tensions involving the US-Iran situation. Investors and traders continue to monitor developments in West Asia.

The BSE Sensex jumped 352 points or 0.46 percent to touch an intraday high of 76,220 in early trade. Nifty traded higher by 100 points or 0.40 percent at 24,002.

Among sectoral stocks, information technology stocks led the gains, Nifty IT rose over 2 percent. Gains were also seen in telecom, healthcare, pharma, mid-small IT and PSU banking stocks. Other notable gainers included realty, media and metal indices.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sector-wise, intense selling pressure was seen in consumer durables and financial services-related indices. FMCG stocks traded largely flat. Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Eicher Motors, BEL and HDFC Bank were among top Nifty losers.

The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets were closed on Thursday on account of Bakra Eid 2026. Meanwhile, the commodity derivatives segment remained closed in the morning session for Eid, however it was open between 5 PM to 11:55 pm for evening session.

Asian markets traded firmly higher, with Japan’s Nikkei rising more than 2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI surged up to 3 per cent. Overnight, Wall Street ended in positive territory, with the S&P 500 advancing 0.58 per cent and the Nasdaq gaining nearly 1 per cent.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Auto news
2026 Tata Tiago facelift vs old model: What’s new, what are the upgrades?
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Panchayat polls: Women lead record 80% turnout in 2nd phase
Border Security Force
Meet Princee Rani, woman IPS officer to become first BSF Tripura Frontier IG
Pakistan
Asim Munir’s growing nightmare: LeT exposes Pakistan’s fault lines | DNA
SRH vs RR
SRH create unwanted IPL record, surpass RCB to become first team in IPL to…
US-Iran ceasefire
'Won't tolerate any toll fee on Hormuz': US issues stern warning to Oman, Iran
Karan Johar
Karan Johar unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kareena on social media
United States
US, Iran reach tentative 60-day deal; Trump's approval pending: Axios report
Most catches in IPL 2026
Top 7 players with most catches in IPL 2026
Rajasthan
Rajasthan horror: 4 of a family killed, vehicle set on fire with bodies inside