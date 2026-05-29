Sensex jumps 352 points as investors track US-Iran ceasefire developments

New Delhi: Stock markets traded marginally higher in morning trade on Friday amidst dissolution of the geopolitical tensions involving the US-Iran situation. Investors and traders continue to monitor developments in West Asia.

The BSE Sensex jumped 352 points or 0.46 percent to touch an intraday high of 76,220 in early trade. Nifty traded higher by 100 points or 0.40 percent at 24,002.

Among sectoral stocks, information technology stocks led the gains, Nifty IT rose over 2 percent. Gains were also seen in telecom, healthcare, pharma, mid-small IT and PSU banking stocks. Other notable gainers included realty, media and metal indices.

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Sector-wise, intense selling pressure was seen in consumer durables and financial services-related indices. FMCG stocks traded largely flat. Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Eicher Motors, BEL and HDFC Bank were among top Nifty losers.

The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets were closed on Thursday on account of Bakra Eid 2026. Meanwhile, the commodity derivatives segment remained closed in the morning session for Eid, however it was open between 5 PM to 11:55 pm for evening session.

Asian markets traded firmly higher, with Japan’s Nikkei rising more than 2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI surged up to 3 per cent. Overnight, Wall Street ended in positive territory, with the S&P 500 advancing 0.58 per cent and the Nasdaq gaining nearly 1 per cent.