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  • /Sensex jumps 579 points, Nifty tops 24,175 as easing oil prices lift market mood

Sensex jumps 579 points, Nifty tops 24,175 as easing oil prices lift market mood

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the index witnessed steady buying interest throughout the session and gradually advanced towards the 24,200 resistance zone.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
Sensex jumps 579 points, Nifty tops 24,175 as easing oil prices lift market mood

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