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  • /Sensex jumps over 700 points, Nifty tops 24,160 as IT stocks lead market rally

Sensex jumps over 700 points, Nifty tops 24,160 as IT stocks lead market rally

During early trade, the Sensex was trading 701.73 points, or 0.91 per cent, higher at 77,443.55. The Nifty advanced 200.85 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 24,162.25.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Sensex jumps over 700 points, Nifty tops 24,160 as IT stocks lead market rally

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