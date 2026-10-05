Sensex likely to find support at 71,000-71,200, Nifty may target 22,800: Analysts

The bearish sentiment persisted throughout the week. The Sensex fell 1.52 per cent on Monday and continued to witness losses over the following sessions before dropping another 0.79 per cent on Thursday. Overall, the 30-share index lost 1,670.84 points during the week, while the Nifty declined more than 3 per cent.

Reported By IANS Published: Oct 05, 2026, 09:05 AM IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 09:05 AM IST join share