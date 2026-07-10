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Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher as IT, financial stocks rally

Nifty settled at 24,206.90, up 244.10 points or 1.02 per cent. Similarly, Sensex climbed 827.57 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 77,569.39.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty end 1% higher as IT, financial stocks rally

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