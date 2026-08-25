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Sensex, Nifty end higher as healthcare, pharma and PSU bank stocks lead gains

The Sensex rose 286.98 points, or 0.37 per cent, to settle at 77,656.09, while the Nifty gained 115.50 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 24,334.55.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 04:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty end higher as healthcare, pharma and PSU bank stocks lead gains

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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