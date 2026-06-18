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Sensex, Nifty end higher as PSU banks, healthcare and realty stocks lead gains

The Sensex rose 254.36 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 77,409.98, while the Nifty gained 82.30 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 24,168.00.

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 04:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty end higher as PSU banks, healthcare and realty stocks lead gains
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

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