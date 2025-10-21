Sensex, Nifty End Higher In Muhurat Trading Session As Samvat 2082 Begins

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday in the special Muhurat trading session held to mark Diwali 2025 and the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, Vikram Samvat 2082.

Considered an auspicious event, Muhurat trading is a long-standing tradition symbolising prosperity and good fortune for investors.

The Sensex ended 62.97 points, or 0.07 per cent higher, at 84,426.34, while the Nifty rose 25.45 points, or 0.10 per cent, to close at 25,868.60.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Despite lighter volumes and bouts of mild profit booking, the index maintained its footing well above key short-term supports, underscoring firm underlying momentum and continued investor confidence,” analysts said.

“Technically, the structure remains bullish as long as Nifty sustains above 25,800, with 25,750 acting as immediate support. On the downside, 25,600–25,500 serves as a key support band, while a decisive breakout above 26,000–26,300 could lead to fresh lifetime highs,” they added.

The Bank Nifty, however, ended slightly lower by 26 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 58,007.20. The gains extended the market's positive momentum for the fifth consecutive session, with sentiment supported by upbeat global cues.

Top gainers on the Sensex included Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and Asian Paints were among the major losers.

In the broader market, the NSE Midcap 100 index gained 0.11 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.52 per cent.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto, IT, Metal, Pharma, Energy, and Oil & Gas ended with mild gains, while Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, and Realty indices saw minor declines.

All major exchanges -- BSE, NSE, MCX, and NCDEX -- conducted the special one-hour trading session, with block deals from 1:15 pm to 1:45 pm, followed by a pre-open session and normal Muhurat trading between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm.

The market experts view the auspicious Muhurat trading as a symbolic start to Samvat 2082, setting a positive tone for investors as India's stock markets continue to reflect resilience and optimism amid global uncertainties.