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  • /Sensex, Nifty end higher in volatile trade led by banking, financial stocks

Sensex, Nifty end higher in volatile trade led by banking, financial stocks

The Sensex rose 130.49 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 77,185.43, while the Nifty advanced 26.45 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 24,074.85.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty end higher in volatile trade led by banking, financial stocks

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