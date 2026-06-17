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Sensex, Nifty end higher led by metal and PSU bank stocks

The Sensex rose 347.14 points, or 0.45 per cent, to close at 77,155.62, while the Nifty gained 96.55 points, or 0.4 per cent, to settle at 24,085.70. The benchmark index reclaimed the 24,000-mark amid buying in select heavyweight stocks.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 04:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty end higher led by metal and PSU bank stocks
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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