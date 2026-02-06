Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014340https://zeenews.india.com/economy/sensex-nifty-end-in-green-after-positive-cues-from-rbi-mpc-meet-3014340.html
NewsBusinessEconomySensex, Nifty end in green after positive cues from RBI MPC meet
RBI MPC MEET

Sensex, Nifty end in green after positive cues from RBI MPC meet

The broader markets showed divergence from benchmark indices, as Nifty Midcap 100 index lost 0.02 per cent, while the NSE Smallcap 100 shed 0.27 per cent. Sectoral indices traded mixed, as consumer staples were the top gainers, with Nifty FMCG surging 2.27 per cent and Nifty Consumer Durables rising 0.96 per cent. Private banks and realty surged 0.63 per cent each.

|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sensex, Nifty end in green after positive cues from RBI MPC meetImage credit: File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian equity markets closed the week higher on Friday, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its growth projection of the economy upwards for H1 FY27. At the closing bell, Sensex gained 266 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 83,580. Nifty surged 50 points, or 0.20 per cent, to close at 25,693.

The broader markets showed divergence from benchmark indices, as Nifty Midcap 100 index lost 0.02 per cent, while the NSE Smallcap 100 shed 0.27 per cent. Sectoral indices traded mixed, as consumer staples were the top gainers, with Nifty FMCG surging 2.27 per cent and Nifty Consumer Durables rising 0.96 per cent. Private banks and realty surged 0.63 per cent each.

Nifty IT was the top loser, down 1.47 per cent, as Nifty Pharma fell 0.72 per cent. Analysts said Indian equity markets traded with a range-bound bias as investors digested the central bank’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged. The central bank reinforced its preference for stability amid improving global trade visibility following recent US tariff adjustments, they said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The markets later drew support from regulatory clarity after the RBI’s indication that banks would be permitted to lend to REITs, enhancing long-term funding visibility for the real estate and credit ecosystem.  On the domestic front, support also came from a slight recovery in the Indian rupee, aided by moderated corporate dollar demand, which helped ease near-term currency concerns, they said.

Bank Nifty ended the session with a measured rebound after successfully defending the 59,600–59,650 demand zone, reflecting strong buying interest and short covering at lower levels, market watchers said. "We expect the consolidation to continue with a positive bias as long as the Nifty holds above the 25,400 level," said Ajit Mishra–SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Tu Yaa Main
Adarsh Gourav turns rapper with ‘Naam Karu Bada’ from Tu Yaa Main
Greece illegal mosques
Greece cracks down on illegal mosques in Athens over extremism concerns
Srinagar drug bust
J-K: Father, son and daughter arrested with heroin worth crores in Srinagar
CBFC
Film certification now takes 18 days on average, says I&B Minister
RCB WPL 2026 champions
RCB wins WPL 2026, Smriti Mandhana-Georgia Voll duo seals their second trophy
Rohit shetty firing case
Rohit Shetty firing case: All five accused sent to six days of police custody
Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai’s heartfelt wish for Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th birthday
Kalpana Iyer
OG ‘Ramba Ho’ dancer Kalpana Iyer praises Nora Fatehi
Sri Lanka Cricket warning to PCB
Sri Lanka Cricket warns PCB of ‘Catastrophic’ losses over India boycott in WC
Donald Trump
Explained: Why are calls growing for a global boycott of the United States?