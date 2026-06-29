Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Sensex, Nifty end lower amid West Asia tensions; Auto and IT stocks weigh on indices

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid West Asia tensions; Auto and IT stocks weigh on indices

The Sensex declined 372.10 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 76,728.37, while the Nifty fell 109.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 23,946.25.

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty end lower amid West Asia tensions; Auto and IT stocks weigh on indices

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bihar governor, MoS Pabitra Margherita to represent India at Ayatollah Khamenei's state funeral
Pabitra Margherita10 min ago
2
CBSE13 min ago
3
cbse second board result16 min ago
4
Ai17 min ago
5
Weekly Vastu Tips27 min ago