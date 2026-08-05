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Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher after RBI keeps rates unchanged

The Sensex settled 152.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher at 78,581.00, while the Nifty edged up 9.75 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 24,624.65.

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher after RBI keeps rates unchanged

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