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Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher as late selling erodes early gains

The Nifty closed 34.35 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 24,056, while the Sensex advanced 109.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 77,100.47. The benchmarks had traded notably higher during the session before profit booking in select sectors trimmed gains toward the close.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 04:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher as late selling erodes early gains
Source: IANS

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