Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Sensex, Nifty extend losing streak to 3rd day amid weak global cues

The Sensex slipped 48.78 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 72,480.29, while the Nifty declined 95.75 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 22,620.45.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty extend losing streak to 3rd day amid weak global cues

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sensex, Nifty extend losing streak to 3rd day amid weak global cues
2
3
4
5