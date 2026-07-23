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Sensex, Nifty extend losing streak to 4th session as US-Iran tensions push oil prices higher

The Sensex declined 364 points, or 0.47 per cent, to close at 76,391.39, while the Nifty fell 127 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 23,869.60.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty extend losing streak to 4th session as US-Iran tensions push oil prices higher

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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