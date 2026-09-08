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Sensex, Nifty extend losses as rising oil prices weigh on markets

The 30-share Sensex fell 555.23 points, or 0.73 per cent, to close at 75,577.58. The broader Nifty declined 144.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 23,635.10.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 05:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 05:02 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty extend losses as rising oil prices weigh on markets

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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