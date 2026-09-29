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Sensex, Nifty extend losses for 2nd session as oil prices weigh on sentiment

The Sensex declined 242.65 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 72,529.07, while the Nifty slipped 64.05 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 22,716.20.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty extend losses for 2nd session as oil prices weigh on sentiment

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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