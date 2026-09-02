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Sensex, Nifty extend losses for 3rd session as oil prices, bond yields weigh on sentiment

The Sensex declined 373.93 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 76,570.35. The Nifty also remained under pressure, falling 141.35 points, or 0.59 per cent, to settle at 23,914.45.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty extend losses for 3rd session as oil prices, bond yields weigh on sentiment

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex, Nifty extend losses for 3rd session as oil prices, bond yields weigh on sentiment
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