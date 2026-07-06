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Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak to 4th day; realty, auto stocks lead rally

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that the 24,500–24,600 zone will remain a crucial region to watch in the upcoming sessions, as a decisive move above this band could confirm the continuation of the ongoing bullish trend.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 04:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak to 4th day; realty, auto stocks lead rally

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Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak to 4th day; realty, auto stocks lead rally
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