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Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 0.5% as realty, FMCG and cement stocks drag

The Sensex declined 388.19 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 78,154.25. The Nifty also ended lower, falling 112.10 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 24,471.70.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 04:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 0.5% as realty, FMCG and cement stocks drag

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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