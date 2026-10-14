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Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed sectoral performance; IT tops gains

Nifty began the session at 22,715.75, down 6.20 points or 0.03 per cent. Similarly, Sensex opened at 73,049.76, up 15.98 points or 0.02 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed sectoral performance; IT tops gains

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed sectoral performance; IT tops gains
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