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Sensex, Nifty open flat tracking mixed global signals

Nifty opened at 22,665, down about 50 points or 0.23 per cent. Sensex began trading at 72,441.15, lower by 87.92 points or 0.12 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open flat tracking mixed global signals

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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