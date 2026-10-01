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Sensex, Nifty open lower amid continued FII selling; auto, cement shares drag

Sensex opened at 72,192.89, down 287.39 points or 0.39 per cent. Nifty began trading session declining 76.75 points or 0.34 per cent to 22,543.70.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower amid continued FII selling; auto, cement shares drag

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex, Nifty open lower amid continued FII selling; auto, cement shares drag
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