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Sensex, Nifty open lower amid escalating crude oil prices, Middle East tensions

Nifty 50 opened more than 100 points lower at 23,522.05, while Sensex fell over 350 points to 75,216.22.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower amid escalating crude oil prices, Middle East tensions

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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