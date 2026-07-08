Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Sensex, Nifty open lower amid renewed Middle East tensions

Sensex opened 364.27 points or 0.46 per cent lower at 77,816.45, while Nifty slipped 139.15 points or 0.57 per cent to 24,259.55.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 10:05 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower amid renewed Middle East tensions

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vicky Kaushal welcomes baraatis at Taarak Mehta actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter Swara's wedding - Viral video
Vicky Kaushal7 min ago
2
Alpha box office collection21 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202627 min ago
4
(west bengal34 min ago
5
US-Iran conflict52 min ago