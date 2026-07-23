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  • /Sensex, Nifty open lower amid rising crude oil prices, West Asia tensions

Sensex, Nifty open lower amid rising crude oil prices, West Asia tensions

Sensex opened at 76,515.10, down 239.95 points or 0.31 per cent, while Nifty started the session at 23,904.80, slipping 91.45 points or 0.38 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower amid rising crude oil prices, West Asia tensions

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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