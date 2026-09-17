/Sensex, Nifty open lower as Fed rate hike, geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment

Sectorally, Nifty Media was top laggard and declined nearly 1 per cent in early deals followed by Nifty IT which was trading 0.56 per cent lower and Nifty Consumer Durables also declined 0.31 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank, MidSmall IT & Telecom, MidSmall Financial Services and Nifty Pharma indices were also trading lower.