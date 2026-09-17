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Sensex, Nifty open lower as Fed rate hike, geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment

Sensex opened at 74,182.62, down over 150 points or 0.21 per cent, while Nifty started at 23,195.25, a decrease of 22.35 points or 0.10 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower as Fed rate hike, geopolitical tensions weigh on sentiment

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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