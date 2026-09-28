Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Sensex, Nifty open lower as global headwinds weigh on sentiment

Nifty opened 75.60 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 23,064.90, while Sensex fell more than 150 points or 0.22 per cent to 73,734.83.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower as global headwinds weigh on sentiment

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat miss 25m pistol team medal
2
3
4
5