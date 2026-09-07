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Sensex, Nifty open lower as IPO rush, Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment

Nifty 50 started the trading session declining 14.55 points or 0.06 per cent at 23,883.15, while Sensex opened 69.38 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 76,446.05.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower as IPO rush, Middle East tensions weigh on sentiment

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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