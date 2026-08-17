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  • /Sensex, Nifty open lower as US-Iran war uncertainty keeps crude prices elevated

Sensex, Nifty open lower as US-Iran war uncertainty keeps crude prices elevated

Nifty 50 opened at 24,343.45, down 22.55 points or 0.09 per cent, while Sensex declined more than 100 points or 0.15 per cent to 77,892.92.

Published: Aug 17, 2026, 09:58 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open lower as US-Iran war uncertainty keeps crude prices elevated

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Sensex, Nifty open lower as US-Iran war uncertainty keeps crude prices elevated
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