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Sensex, Nifty open nearly 1% higher; IT, metal stocks drive rally

Sensex began session at 78,152.34, up 650 points or 0.84 per cent, while Nifty opened around 200 points or 0.83 per cent higher at 24,375.65.

Published: Jul 03, 2026, 09:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open nearly 1% higher; IT, metal stocks drive rally

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