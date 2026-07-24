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Sensex, Nifty open nearly 1% lower as Brent crude tops $100

Sensex opened 683.20 points or 0.89 per cent lower at 75,708.19, while Nifty declined 203.25 points or 0.85 per cent to 23,666.35.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:06 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open nearly 1% lower as Brent crude tops $100

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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