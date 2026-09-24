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Sensex, Nifty post early losses as global bond yields rise higher

As of 9.23 am, Sensex declined 564 points, or 0.75 per cent, to reach 74,263 and Nifty lost 205 points, or 0.88 per cent to reach 23,240.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty post early losses as global bond yields rise higher

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sensex, Nifty post early losses as global bond yields rise higher
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